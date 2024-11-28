Ajay Thakore, or as he prefers to be called, Ace Rogers, CEO of Doctor Multimedia, has sparked a full-blown internet debate after dropping a casual ₹14 lakh on a Louis Vuitton suitcase for his dog. Yep, you read that right.

In a video that’s now gone viral, Thakore walks into a Louis Vuitton store and jokes, “I think my dog has something to pick up.” The “something” turns out to be a Bone Trunk, a custom-designed luxury suitcase featuring a wooden tray and two bowls for his furry companion. Fancy, sure. But also wildly extravagant, especially for something meant to hold kibble.

The internet wasted no time in calling out the sheer absurdity of this splurge. Comments ranged from “Do you really think your dog cares about Louis Vuitton?” to “This is everything wrong with capitalism in one video.” Another pointed out, “₹14 lakh could change the lives of shelter dogs, but nah, flexing comes first.”

This isn’t Ace’s first time courting controversy. Earlier this year, he allegedly got into a heated altercation with a dock worker in California, threatening violence (and, weirdly, exposure). Not the kind of “philanthropy” the world was hoping for.

Thakore’s Clapback Is Straight Out of a Corporate Burn Book

Unfazed by the backlash, Thakore doubled down on his choices in another post, saying, “My kid will live off $12 million a year, and I’ve got $100 million in a trust. Plus, I donate eight figures to charities and shelters. What are you doing besides whining on Instagram?”

While some commended his unapologetic attitude, most users weren’t buying it. The general consensus? Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

The whole incident has reignited a bigger conversation about wealth and privilege. Sure, it’s Thakore’s money, and he can spend it how he wants. But at a time when inequality is more visible than ever, stunts like these feel tone-deaf, even if they’re masked as “cute content.”

So, is the outrage justified, or is this just another case of the internet overreacting? Either way, the ₹14 lakh Bone Trunk is probably getting more mileage online than it ever will on Thakore’s next doggy vacay.