From calling it off face-to-face with mutual understanding to doing it over a call or text ( which is a pathetic way to do it, by the way), there are several kinds of breakups and a bunch of places to do it at.

However, this man, whose girlfriend wanted to break up with him, wrote a ‘letter of closure’ document for himself and even asked his girlfriend to sign it, as an acceptance. No, we aren’t kidding!

Velin, a social media user, took to his account and shared the letter along with a screenshot of his conversation with his now-ex girlfriend.

The startling letter starts with a greeting and an opening paragraph about his own good health. Next, he mentioned the issues that are bothering her and in the end, he closes the letter by saying that she will be unable to continue their relationship further.

Credits: Twitter

Since uploaded, the tweet has garnered over 207.4K views.

What a way to breakup, wow — Khushi❀ (@writingdiari) February 28, 2023

dm me the pdf, brdr — dev. (@devrzj) February 28, 2023

I need this — Oji ♡ (@enufofyouu) February 28, 2023

i need the doc — Tillu🔫 (@bhowbhoww) February 28, 2023

if someone sent me this, i would never speak to myself again — lovelorn (@livingraves) February 28, 2023

I hope notice period was served sincerely — Vrundaa (@Vrundaaa1) February 28, 2023

I was so happy for a second thinking you were asking her out😭😭 — Kane Basu (@notacricketfan) February 28, 2023

Gonna ask her out this way — Tanmay (@foreversaint__) February 28, 2023

File name is the fav part 😂 — Namrah (@aintyournerd) February 28, 2023

Itte efforts iss so called relationship mai lgane the na 😂😂 — Laraib Athar (@athar_laraib) February 28, 2023

Stamp should be also put — Shreeprakash-503 (@shreepr16223063) February 28, 2023

I am so impressed. I may write a novel on you someday <3 — Reva (@khasmaanukhaani) February 28, 2023

Guys she said yes, and it's now official pic.twitter.com/u0r2wW3o5H — Velin (@velin_s) February 28, 2023

This is hilarious and infuriating at the same time!