A couple of years ago, there were videos of people pranking others by leaving single AirPod stickers on the floor which looked like real AirPods. As funny as that was, I can’t imagine being on the other end of that situation, where you actually lose your Apple accessory! Well, Twitter user @niquotein recently lost his AirPods and found them all over again with the help of the FindMy feature and the kind people online.