Listen up, there is a guy who predicted that "coronavirus is coming" in 2013. No he isn't Jofra Archer, though I understand why you'd think so.

This is some other person, named Marco on Twitter, and here is his 4-word post that is giving us the creeps.

Corona virus....its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

To be fair, Marco seems like a person who says random stuff. For instance:

Super pissed I forgot my coffee -_- — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) December 2, 2016

Dude I need a break from life -_- — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) December 7, 2016

But this is too specific. Could he have manifested it without knowing? Or did he have an inkling? I wouldn't know, but I did notice how he just disappeared from Twitter with this tweet in 2016.

There is something about the smiley that doesn't sit right with me, but anyway, people have been commenting on his corona tweet since it went viral, and here are some of the reactions:

bhai cowin pe slot dila sakte ho kya? — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 6, 2021

2013

Wattttt 🤔 — Aarti (@aartic02) May 5, 2021

NO FUCKING WAY! HELL NO FUCKING WAY https://t.co/i7pM3uTz7H — naman (@namanchordia19) May 6, 2021

ay bro you gotta tell us what else you know https://t.co/mq1izRaBBp pic.twitter.com/xgqlcz8HG8 — andre (@LakersPlzWin) May 6, 2021

Mf why didn't u prepare us and tell us how to prevent this from happening https://t.co/0QKWoXDDaP pic.twitter.com/YcrWvhZIr3 — ズﾉ刀ムᄃﾉ刀の丂 (@BFRCinos) May 6, 2021

😂 😂 😂 😂 The kind of comments under this tweet is epic 🔥 🔥 🔥



Don't miss the last one 😂 😂 😂 😂 https://t.co/fLTSzi4Xmh pic.twitter.com/pMWDawaN8H — Baadal (@cloud___33) May 6, 2021

Now don't come at me with "covid existed before 2019". I know that, let me at least enjoy conspiracy theories in peace.

Also, let's find Marco? Where the f*ck has he disappeared and what other secrets does he know?