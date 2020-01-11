There are some proposals that are romantic and adorable and then there are creative proposals that set the bar sky high, just like this one.

A man from Massachusetts went above and beyond to propose to his girlfriend via her favourite Disney movie, Sleeping Beauty.

Lee Loechler wanted to make his girlfriend feel like a real-princess so he spent the past six months animating himself and high school sweetheart Sthuthi David into the most iconic scene of the movie, where Prince Phillip wakes Princess Aurora with a kiss. How sweet!

He proposed to Sthuthi at Brookline’s historic Coolidge Corner Theatre, with the presence of his family, friends and some kind helpers he’d found on Reddit.

In a viral video, Sthuthi seems quite confused at first, but she was pleasantly surprised after she realized the animated characters looked just like them. Adorable!

This sweet proposal had the audience clapping and cheering for the couple when Lee's girlfriend said a very emphatic 'yes'.

People on social media were also impressed by Lee's out-of-the-box marriage proposal that almost had everyone in tears.

Congratulations to the couple on their fairytale ending! *Cries tears of joy*