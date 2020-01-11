A man from Massachusetts went above and beyond to propose to his girlfriend via her favourite Disney movie, Sleeping Beauty.
Lee Loechler wanted to make his girlfriend feel like a real-princess so he spent the past six months animating himself and high school sweetheart Sthuthi David into the most iconic scene of the movie, where Prince Phillip wakes Princess Aurora with a kiss. How sweet!
In a viral video, Sthuthi seems quite confused at first, but she was pleasantly surprised after she realized the animated characters looked just like them. Adorable!
SURPRISE!!! For the last 6 months I’ve been working with the incredible @yours_true_lee to execute the Sleeping Beauty proposal of his high school sweetheart’s dreams. After many late nights sketching and colouring I might be even more excited that @stutzd4 said yes than he is! Lee, thank you so much for trusting me with your vision. It’s truly been an honour to be a part of this. Wishing you both the happiest of Happy Ever Afters 💕💕💕
People on social media were also impressed by Lee's out-of-the-box marriage proposal that almost had everyone in tears.
Congratulations to the couple on their fairytale ending! *Cries tears of joy*