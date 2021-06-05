With hundreds and thousands of people looking for their dream job, landing one isn't easy. You need to be outstanding. Not just in skills but also the way you send out your resume or job application.

Yeah, because otherwise no one would notice. Sounds crazy, right?

This one guy put in that extra effort because he wanted to do an internship at Cred. A 3D graphic designer, he created a motion video and posted it on LinkedIn to get the attention of the company management.

Well, he succeeded.

The founder of Cred responded to his post and the head of design offered him an internship. And it all happened over LinkedIn.

Unless you are living under a rock, you would know Cred's recent ads during IPL went viral for several reasons. Creativity and out-of-the-box thinking being two.

His post is already viral on LinkedIn and Instagram and people are wondering if there's a new trend in applying for jobs.

People are talking about it on Twitter, too.

One of the best internship application I have seen so far in my career



Here's the LinkedIn post - https://t.co/cDlzcyPI5O — Parth Suba (@parthsuba77) June 3, 2021

That guy asking for internship at cred on LinkedIn legit deserves what he seeks. — Snigdha (@SnigdhaBhatnag4) June 3, 2021

His video was really good, probably the most creative way I've seen until now to grab an internship. He only has 105 connections and no fancy bio, and yet he got the internship. Best example of Skills over college degree!https://t.co/wxI1nw5YCe — Dhairya Andani (@DhairyaAndani) June 4, 2021

This kid made a brilliant 3D video on LinkedIn to get an internship with @CRED_club .. I think he’d be a perfect fit.. loved every second of the captivating content he made without learning a thing about him... #CRED #credpoints #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/M1ZH4cshyN — Aneesh (@aneesh16) June 3, 2021

Avkash wanted to Intern at Cred. He made this video and posted it on LinkedIn. It's as simple as that. When you have the skill, let your work talk.



Respect. That's all I have for him. He's definitely getting that internship. pic.twitter.com/BnnTIQVHYZ — Vedika Bhaia (@VedikaBhaia) June 4, 2021

Power of social media in hiring and not limiting creativity to advertising sector 💯 — Shruti Agarwal 🌻 (@ShrutiAg99) June 4, 2021

First time, I heard about a person got in AIRBNB after writing detailed post on LinkedIn about what was not working for Airbnb in Europe and how she plans to fix it and now this. https://t.co/SSZB338nCC — Siddhesh Jain (@siddheshvjain) June 4, 2021

While congratulatory messages are pouring in for Avkash, he is also receiving job and intership offers from other companies. Just in case, things don't work out with Cred.

So what now he has his dream internship, several job offers and popularity, too?

Woah! That is so cool.