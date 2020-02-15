Srinivas Gowda, the Karnataka man, who is grabbing everyone's attention for his record-breaking run in buffalo race, has now got the opportunity to meet the top coaches at the Sports Authority of India.

After all the buzz he created on social media, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports, has taken note of his talent.

Responding to business tycoon, Anand Mahindra's tweet, he said that he will invite Gowda for trials by tops coaches at the SAI.

I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested. https://t.co/ohCLQ1YNK0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

Later, in another tweet, he confirmed that Gowda has been contacted by SAI officials and his rail tickets have been booked to visit the centre.

Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identity sporting talents! https://t.co/RF7KMfIHAD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

Gowda is being compared to international athlete Usain Bolt after he apparently clocked a record faster than that of Bolt.