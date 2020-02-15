Srinivas Gowda, the Karnataka man, who is grabbing everyone's attention for his record-breaking run in buffalo race, has now got the opportunity to meet the top coaches at the Sports Authority of India. 

After all the buzz he created on social media, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports, has taken note of his talent.

Responding to business tycoon, Anand Mahindra's tweet, he said that he will invite Gowda for trials by tops coaches at the SAI.

Later, in another tweet, he confirmed that Gowda has been contacted by SAI officials and his rail tickets have been booked to visit the centre.

Gowda is being compared to international athlete Usain Bolt after he apparently clocked a record faster than that of Bolt.