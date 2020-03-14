There's a lot of freaky shit going on at the moment, and if you thought that things were calming down, think again. The weather just decided to give all of us a little Saturday surprise, courtesy a whole lot of unexpected hail. It started with angry clouds, furious rain, and to top it off - ice. 2020, what the fuck? Holi ke baad hail kaise?

People online are freaking out. Check it.

In Vasant Kunj pic.twitter.com/dPrXaA41ks — Anurag Chaturvedi (@AnuragC1106) March 14, 2020

All this whiteness on the road is hail (!!)



HAIL



IN DELHI



IN MARCH



What tf is happening?! pic.twitter.com/LzVIe39Peo — Palak Maheshwari (@mini_milestones) March 14, 2020

Not sure if hailstorm or pigeons trying to steal our window AC pic.twitter.com/dg35HVeMBl — Raj Das (@beyalora) March 14, 2020

Ok this is NOT mid-March weather. Hail in summer. 😳 #delhirains pic.twitter.com/PXr6pKOX7t — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) March 14, 2020

hailstorm in delhi. it’s raining like cats and dogs. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/gRU2Csu781 — MPS Bhatia (@mpsbhatia) March 14, 2020

#DelhiRains

Chai walas and pakode walas right now pic.twitter.com/PoGqFflFzH — Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) March 14, 2020

Is mausam me itni barish aur ole!! We are fucked up badly #DelhiRains #hailstorm pic.twitter.com/3xTHcpN1Xr — vandana verma (@restlessgurl) March 14, 2020

Maybe the rain just wanted to say 'hail-o'. Sorry.