Since the time I woke up today, I have been feeling helpless. As is the entire nation.

In front of our eyes, power has been misused and a family has been left to cry without getting a chance to see their daughter one last time.

But having spent a few hours thinking about it, I have come to the conclusion that among many other things, we Indians need to think about the double standards prevalent in our country and how we treat people differently based on their backgrounds and stature. Here are a few instances to show the difference.

Two Indias within one.

Creatives by: Nupur Agrawal