For everyone who thinks that one could get anything at an Army Canteen, that may not be true. But they sure can find a Harley Davidson there now.

Harley Davidson India has announced that the BS6-compliant Street 750 and Street Rod will now be available at special prices for armed forces personnel across the country at the CSD.

In his statement, the Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson added,

Harley-Davidson shares a long-term alliance with the armed forces across the globe. With both Street motorcycles being included in the inventory at CSD in India, we look forward to providing more access to members of the armed forces and seeing more members of the forces fulfil their desire to own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Both these motorbikes will be available for the armed forces, ex-servicemen and their dependents in India.