Disclaimer: Article contains graphic content. User discretion is advised.

In a shocking and inhumane incident, a community dog was allegedly beaten, tied, killed and dumped in an unknown location by the staff of a gated society in Gurgaon.

The incident was reported from a society in sector-66, Gurgaon. According to the complainant, Akshima Jhajharia, RWA members and service provider staff of the society were involved in the henious act.

In her complaint, she said:

The old, calm, docile and peaceful dog was put in a polythene bag and suffocated to death and dumped. The said dog was vaccinated, sterilised and peaceful. He was not a threat or nuisance to anyone in the society.

While she alleged that the society staff conspired the act on receiving complaints by some residents, RWA officials have said that the allegations are baseless.

The RWA and even the estate manager was not apprised of this incident, it has been done in ignorance by some of the guards following a complaint by a resident that a dog was troubling them. In the absence of authority, since it was nighttime, they took some action randomly, which we also condemn.

A few images of the security guards with a polythene bag that allegedly carried the dead dog are also going viral on social media.

Being intolerant to animals & being party to murder are two different things. @SecuritasIndia1 is breeding murderers in the garb of security guards. Look at the glee on their faces. @gurgaonpolice https://t.co/2b21yZsZs4 pic.twitter.com/09ZnAMBbv8 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 22, 2021

Netizens are calling out the heinous act and requesting the Gurgaon police to take action against the guilty.

An old dog was tied up and put in a plastic bag and dumped by this society. The dog’s body was found a few hours later, according to volunteers. https://t.co/tY3PceHzE4 #Gurgaon #Haryana #animalcruelty — Gitanjali Das (@GitanjaliDas89) May 23, 2021

These security guards has killed this dog , this dog was living inside the society and they picked him and putted in bori and relocated and then they killed him 😭😭 Iski galti kya thi ye bichara old tha dog..



Location is - Gurgaon, Emaar Palm drive Sec 66 pic.twitter.com/xDIm0trUdY — Simran Kaur (@SimranK17716317) May 22, 2021

@gurgaonpolice these sadist security guards who killed the helpless dog & RWA managing committee members of Emaar Palm Drive Gurgaon who ordered the killing must be apprehended immediately.@SecuritasIndia1 sack these men and sensitise your employees about animal protection laws https://t.co/w6KdwB9dOQ — Meet Ashar (@asharmeet02) May 22, 2021

@Colliers if U will not invest constantly in coaching/training ur employees well then they will end up destroying the brand equity which took u decades to build. Community dog brutally killed by ur staff in Emaar Palmdrive Gurgaon. Get rid of such inhumane employees ASAP…..(1/2) pic.twitter.com/z6PM3KXtSE — Romit Sharma (@RomitS_S) May 22, 2021

Once those guards are arrested truth will be out who gave instructions to do such a heinous act. — Ralston Dcunha 🇮🇳 😷 (@DcunhaRalston) May 24, 2021

Now the RWA says they didn’t do it. Who instructed the security guards of #PalmDrive #Gurgaon to put an old dog in a plastic bag and dump him? Hope @gurgaonpolice investigates this matter properly. #Haryana #India https://t.co/tY3PceHzE4 — Gitanjali Das (@GitanjaliDas89) May 23, 2021

Few humans are meciless #Dog beaten and killed in #Gurgaon https://t.co/eMYwj4UeJ7 — 💕భీంಭಾಯ್💕🇮🇳 WEAR MASK SAVE LIFE🇮🇳 (@PITCHBOSS) May 22, 2021

As of now, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and invesigations are underway.