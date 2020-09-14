On Monday, Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar was appointed as the Executive Director of World Bank, Washington, stated a Personnel Ministry order.

Rajesh is a 1988-batch IAS officer who is the current Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana and the chairman of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The order said that he will have a tenure of three years or till the date of his superannuation, i.e. August 31, 2023.

In the past, Rajesh has served both, the Government of India and the Government of Haryana. This includes the Joint Secretary (Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance), Home Secretary (Haryana), Municipal Commissioner (Gurgaon and Faridabad) and District Magistrate (Sonipat and Rohtak).

Another order said that Sameer Kumar Khare has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila.