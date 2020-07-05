In view of rising coronavirus cases across the country, the Haryana government has decided not to have kanwar yatra this year.

It will, however, facilitate bringing of water from river Ganga, from Hardiwar.

Divisional officers and senior commissioners in Panchkula, Gurugram and Faridabad have been directed to look at the issue and make sure the rule isn't flouted.

As per a report by NDTV, the decision was taken as authorities in both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh said they can't arrange for the stay of kanwariyas.

A report by The Tribune, quoted an official from the home department as saying:

The state government has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police to immediately engage with kanwariya samitis, bhakt-mandalis and religious leaders of their respective districts to ensure that they do not proceed on kanwar yatras in view of the pandemic.

Meanwhile Odisha also banned kanwariyas from entering the state amid rising cases.