In Majri village, Haryana, there's a government school that's facing an acute teacher shortage. In fact, according to Hindustan Times, things are so bad that there are only 19 teachers for 400 students, and only one PGT qualified maths teacher.

To that end, Kamal Singh, a peon at the school who holds an MSc in physics doubles as the mathematics teacher for students of Class 9.

With the only maths teacher overseeing 54 periods a week along with election duty, etc, there was an immediate need for help. Sudhir Kalra, deputy district education officer, explained,

Kamal holds an MSc in Physics and when the Maths teacher was overburdened with work, he went up to the principal and offered to take some classes. I’ve heard that he taught effectively and the students too enjoyed his class. So when the Maths teacher came back, Kamal offered to take 17-18 classes a week to ease the workload.

While this definitely lifts the burden on the school, Kamal is technically not supposed to be teaching, as a teacher has to have a postgraduate degree in the subject concerned.

However, the DOE argued that it is better than leaving the children with no maths teacher whatsoever.

We should look at the positive side. He is going beyond his call of duty. He rings the bell, offers water to the staff and then teaches students. He has qualities of a responsible teacher.

While it is a unique situation that seems to have borne results, the fact that there is such a lack of teachers is disheartening and needs to be rectified.