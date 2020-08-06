In some good news, the government of Haryana is going to provide free sanitary napkins to women below poverty line and fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder for children.

Chief Minister ML Khattar launched the ‘Mahila Avm Kishori Samman Yojana’ for girls and women living below the poverty line (BPL) on Wednesday (5th August).

Under the ‘Mahila Avm Kishori Samman Yojana’ about 22.50 lakh adolescent girls and women aged between 10 to 45 years would be provided free sanitary napkins every month for a year. And each packet would contain six sanitary napkins.

Another initiative has also been launched under the ''Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana'' to provide fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder for children aged 1-6 years in anganwadi centres, and pregnant and lactating mothers under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

Around 200 ml of fragrant skimmed milk would be provided per day for six days in a week. This scheme is meant for 9.03 lakh children and 2.95 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers.

Twitter lauded the government for this initiative that would benefit women and children.

Sanitary napkins and fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder will be disturbuted door-to-door by anganwadi workers in the villages.

This move is highly commendable. We hope other states follow suit.