The internet is both an intriguing and terrifying place. There is a lot of information to learn from. But there is also a lot of information that’ll leave you shocked. For instance, this viral Twitter thread that has left women absolutely horrified. It’s a thread where apparently, men are talking about how and when they start hating their girlfriends. Yep, you read that perfectly well. It has been initiated by an account named @sk1tguru, where they’ve posted, “That phase where you slowly start hating your girlfriend is crazy.”

Credit: Giphy

Now you may be wondering, “What is so wrong with a bunch of men expressing their grief on the internet?” Or, “Perhaps they’re in toxic relationships and that’s where the bitterness is sprouting from.” But, that’s the thing, more than half of these tweets are so, so hateful and it makes you ask why anyone would stay in a relationship with someone they hate (or are irritated by) that much.

You can fall out of love with a person, or even grow to dislike them, but to let your contempt for them fester while you gaslight them or emotionally abuse them, instead of well, leaving, is just downright cold-hearted.

Well, here’s the original tweet that started this entire trend:

that phase where you slowly start hating your girlfriend is crazy😭 — Luu (@sk1tguru) October 2, 2023

And here are the other comments on the tweet:

When you out with the fellas and she says “I just finished with the gals, I’ll come join you” Aiy fokof wena🤣 pic.twitter.com/5MnMMvkB7S — His Excellency Ngqolomsila (@TheZingOne) October 2, 2023

when you’re wondering why you’re have such a peaceful day and it turns out she’s giving you the silent treatment — — don (@dracosrevenge) October 2, 2023

you’ll be having a bad day and when she hugs you it becomes even worse😭 — Luu (@sk1tguru) October 2, 2023

We’re just warming up, there’s more coming. Brace yourselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you start asking yourself things like "Why is her voice so loud even though it's perfectly normal" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eFJbAA0B5Z — 𝐌𝐔𝐈𝐙 (@Gbanger_Muizz) October 3, 2023

When she doesn’t want to leave your house after inviting herself: pic.twitter.com/F6x3itPGdJ — Dr◎g◎ xD (@officialsweetch) October 3, 2023

when she says “good morning” and you just start feeling nauseous 😭 — Collen (@Collen_KM) October 2, 2023

sometimes having a girlfriend is like havin a opp you’re forced to see — — don (@dracosrevenge) October 2, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/ggetiria/status/1708927169701761458

It seems, some of these people find joy in watching someone close to them cry. How unfortunate!

when you try to hold back the happiness when she's crying because you hurt her pic.twitter.com/rGezR76D0G — ᴰ-ᴳᴼᴬᵀ (@_goatnelli) October 3, 2023

You start asking yourself things like: “Does she have to chew when she eats!” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inLyZ8Q2cT — Msizi (@TysonSiza) October 2, 2023

when her kisses starts feeling like being licked by a dog — — don (@dracosrevenge) October 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

When you bring issues out of everything just to make her tired of you 💀 pic.twitter.com/2Gs6kJKDGF — A.K.A🤡 (@kayzywizzzy) October 3, 2023

when she says she has not eaten since morning: pic.twitter.com/UptVqGbKDv — STEVE 💫 (@O_SteveAde) October 3, 2023

When she tries waking you up. 💀 pic.twitter.com/3ETr6gaeZq — BTCrypto Coach 📊💰🐻⛓️ (@ThePaulOla) October 3, 2023

Pretending to be asleep and murmuring her girl best friend name in a sexy way so that she gets a reason to leave — KIPRONO (@Onorpik) October 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

When she starts texting you when you're having a catchy conversation with your new catch pic.twitter.com/gQnGYPDeIu — Muli (@muli_brian_) October 3, 2023

When it reaches this point but she still doesn't want to leave you😭 pic.twitter.com/27rFuGGULW — CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) October 3, 2023

“You don’t post me like you used too you hate me” yea I do pic.twitter.com/0bPUXwlguj — D💵🇩🇴 (@aspanishnegro) October 2, 2023

When she approaches to kiss you pic.twitter.com/ylyBW4MVe2 — 𝕆ℕ𝕆𝕁𝕀𝔼 (@ill_nojie) October 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

When her smile takes away mine👨🏾‍🦲 pic.twitter.com/LDTbi9NAcO — Mr. Nathan (@factos_football) October 8, 2023

her tears gives you joy because she sneaked, went through your phone and found out you cheated on her pic.twitter.com/kO5o0wnU3Y — ᴰ-ᴳᴼᴬᵀ (@_goatnelli) October 3, 2023

I think we’ve all severely underestimated how poorly men have been conditioned to deal with their emotions. To go through a relationship, holding in resentment for a person and waiting for them to end it, without resolving the issue like a healthy adult or simply getting out of the relationship, is such a huge and dangerous red flag.