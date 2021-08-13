Pictures are the only memories, they say.

No, not denying the notion 'the best memories are the ones that aren't photographed' but sometimes the least we can do from our end to seize the moment is clicking a picture. You never know that one picture might become your one last memory of someone you love.

Below is the collection of some heart-rending pictures of people who had expected and unexpected deaths that will touch your heart to the core.

1. This Jaipur doctor tweeted her photo minutes before she died in the Himachal landslide.

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

2. This was the last photo of the American volcanologist studying volcanic activity at Mount St. Helens.

13 hours after the photograph was taken, on May 18, 1980, the volcano erupted and killed 57 people including the volcanologist.

3. This 96-year-old grandma, with 100-year-old grandpa, hours before her death.

4. This father fulfills last wish to walk daughter down the aisle on her wedding day, passed away 5 days later.

5. This was the last image of Thai diver Saman Kunan who died due to lack of oxygen.

He was transferring oxygen tanks for 12 boys and their coach, who were trapped in a cave. He got into difficulties and did not have enough air himself. He died after losing consciousness in one of the passageways.

6. This was the last photo of a woman battling breast cancer who married the love of her life.

On December 22, just 18 hours before passing away. The couple had a ceremony at a hospital chapel in Connecticut

7. This is the last photo taken of two engineers who died when the windmill they were working on caught fire.

This picture is taken from a distance and it captures the two engineers on the top of the windmill before they died in the accident.

8. This was the last photo of Anthony Bourdain in Hong Kong, the final picture of himself on Twitter.

Bourdain, 61, died by suicide on June 8, 2018 in France, where he was filming an episode of his beloved, Emmy-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown.”

9. This is the last Instagram post of famous violinist Lindsey Stirling's keyboardist, Jason Gaviati before he died.

Jason Gaviati, a touring musician, songwriter, producer and close friend to All Time Low, passed away following a battle with lymphoma.

10. This is the final picture of the Webster sisters and their friend, moments before they were hit by a train approaching from behind.

11. The last picture of Claire Wineland before she went into surgery for a 2x lung transplant.

12. A man who swam to his girlfriend in their underwater hotel room while on vacation in Tanzania, and proposed to her with a note and a ring. He died before he could resurface from the water.

13. This is the last photo of a father bidding his son and daughter a final goodbye. He died the next evening from Pancreatic Cancer.

