A pointsman with the Central Railway, Mayur Shelkhe was hailed as a hero recently after he risked his own life to save a child at a Mumbai station.    

The surveillance video of Shelkhe running towards the train to save the 6-year-old child just in time went viral and was shared by many.    

Shelkhe's bravery was also lauded by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. The Central Railway’s Divisional Railway Manager and staff even rewarded him with Rs 50,000 for his courage.    

However, what Shelkhe did with his reward money was truly a heroic act. He announced that he'll give half of his reward money to the child for his welfare and education stating that the child's family isn't financially very strong.        

After news about his generous donation came to light, netizens praised Shelkhe for his thoughtful gesture.   

Mayur's kindness makes us believe in humanity. 