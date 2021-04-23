A pointsman with the Central Railway, Mayur Shelkhe was hailed as a hero recently after he risked his own life to save a child at a Mumbai station.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Railway staff at Central Railway office clap for pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, who saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform 2 of Vangani railway station & fell on railway tracks, on 17th April. Shelkhe was also felicitated. (19.04) pic.twitter.com/6L8l3VmLlQ — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

The surveillance video of Shelkhe running towards the train to save the 6-year-old child just in time went viral and was shared by many.

परिस्थितियां जो भी हों, हमारे रेलकर्मी अपना दायित्व निभाने में हमेशा आगे रहे हैं।



इसका उदाहरण पेश करते हुए मुंबई के वांगणी स्टेशन पर रेलवेमैन मयूर शिल्के ने एक बालक को ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया।



रेल परिवार को उन पर गर्व है। उनकी इस बहादुरी के लिये उन्हें पुरस्कृत किया गया। pic.twitter.com/Ky5jPF8Sn7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 20, 2021

Shelkhe's bravery was also lauded by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. The Central Railway’s Divisional Railway Manager and staff even rewarded him with Rs 50,000 for his courage.

Hon'ble Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal announced an award of Rs 50000/- to Shri Mayur Shelke, Pointsman, Vangani Station for the act of bravery, courage & presence of mind on duty.

He saved a life of a child who accidentally fell on the track.



Congratulations to Shri M. Shelke pic.twitter.com/KOD78oZH9R — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 20, 2021

However, what Shelkhe did with his reward money was truly a heroic act. He announced that he'll give half of his reward money to the child for his welfare and education stating that the child's family isn't financially very strong.

I'll give half of the amount, given to me as token of appreciation, for that child's welfare & education. I came to know that his family isn't financially strong. So I decided this: Mayur Shelkhe, pointsman who saved a child who fell on tracks at Vangani railway station on 17.04 pic.twitter.com/IWdacY0DFf — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

After news about his generous donation came to light, netizens praised Shelkhe for his thoughtful gesture.

The only positive news of the day. Humanity and gods work through humans - exhibit A. Mayur, may all the worlds blessings be yours to be happy and prosperous always — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) April 22, 2021

Ek hi dil h, kitne baar jitoge sir? 🙂 — Unbiased Defenestrator (@Dontpushyourluk) April 22, 2021

#Mayurshelke first saves a kid on the railway tracks and then donates half of his reward money for his education.

🙏🏾🙏🏾



And here I am behaving like a Philanthropist after giving 10 Rs. to the kids at the Signal.

God has his own ways of teaching you humility. — Rocky (@_CryOfTheWolf) April 22, 2021

Ok, all this is so positively emotional 😭



It feels so great to have people like Mayur Shelke in our society. They restore the faith in humanity 🧡 — Agnostic_Exploring (@aimingforlight) April 22, 2021

Bravo! First the act of endangering his own life to save the child and now this, Mayur Shelke brings tears to my eyes.

Humanity is still alive. — Salman Rashid (@odysseuslahori) April 22, 2021

Mayur's kindness makes us believe in humanity.