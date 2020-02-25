Violent clashes erupted in North-East Delhi between anti-CAA and pro-CAA protesters, on Monday, 24th February. Stone pelting, torching of houses, shops and vehicles, soon spread and left several people injured and seven dead.

Head Constable Ratan Lal was among the 7 people who lost their lives.

The 42-year-old policeman was posted in Gokulpuri area of Delhi and had been known to handle difficult and challenging assignments for Delhi Police over the last few years.

Born in Rajasthan, Ratan Lal joined Delhi Police in 1998 and was living in Delhi with his wife, Poonam and 3 children - Siddhi(13), Kanak(10) and Ram(8).

The constable's younger brother, Dinesh, talked to TOI about Ratan Lal's peaceful nature. He said:

He was a patriot. He wanted to don the uniform from the very beginning. He has immense patience. We never saw him scream or shout at people.

He also asked people to maintain peace.

Reports suggest that his villagers have demanded the status of a 'martyr' for him.