We're a country that prays to goddesses, but constantly undermines, exploits, and abuses its women. It's only been 2 months since 2021 started, but already, news headlines are crowded with stories that prove, even today, India is no country for women:

CJI SA Bobde: If two people are married to each other. The husband may be brutal and commit wrong. But can the act of sexual intercourse between lawfully wedded man and wife be called as rape?



Adv Aditya Vashisht:We appear to be married. My consent was not taken #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/Kr6RiEC8Vi — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 1, 2021

CJI: we are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will. Otherwise you will say we are forcing you to marry her



Lawyer: let me take instructions.



Matter adjourned — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 1, 2021

Post the incident, the NCW chief blamed the victim for going out 'alone, at odd hours':

Women should not go out at odd hours, what ever may be the reason. I think, (If that) woman (from Badun) had not stepped out in the evening or if she had been accompanied by someone from her family, she wouldn't have been [email protected] : Chandramukhi Devi, NCW member and former BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/H0WRfXpptR — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) January 7, 2021

If this is the situation in the country today, what future are we envisioning for young girls? It's time our society takes a long, hard look at the kind of world that awaits women. Because it's never too late to begin change.