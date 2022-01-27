Many a time, newspapers run headlines that one wonders how a person could write another person could approve. From sexist to insensitive to crude - here are examples of headlines that couldn't have been written with too much thought or empathy.

1. Very recently, Malaika Arora was walking her dog when the media decided to scrutinise her attire. Next thing you know, the 'news' was on the internet with THESE headlines.

2. Back in 2019, economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee were awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize. They happen to be married to each other, so this is the headline that was run by a media house.

By the way, Esther is the second woman and the youngest person to be conferred with the award.

This reminds me of the coverage of Frida Kahlo's work in 1933. 88 years ago.

Today, @FridaKahlo is recognized as one of the most important artists in the history of 20th-century art. Her name resonates much louder than that of her husband, Mexican muralist Diego Rivera. But this has not always been the case. #machismo #art https://t.co/RQ4V40cRkA — BELatina News (@be_latina) January 27, 2022

3. When The Sun decided to run this headline to reports Chelsea's win.

For context, Pernille Harder had scored a hattrick and one goal came off Cuthbert. So, this is how BBC put up the scores which also could have been avoided.

Definitely a choice by BBC Sport to list the goalscorers like that rather than how they would normally do it i.e. Harder (25,61,65), Cuthbert (58). pic.twitter.com/gP8o4C1cuD — FI_Bale9 (@FI_Bale9) January 21, 2022

4. When Meghan Markle was pregnant with her first child, this is how The Daily Beast framed the headline. Sexist and insensitive!

There's another #RoyalBaby on the way! Meghan Markle is pregnant with Prince Harry's first child https://t.co/qKRSXl1KPD — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 15, 2018

I think it’s her first child also. — Aunt Tifa (@AKBKMR) October 15, 2018

5. Absolutely no words for this one.

Boy, 7, dropped dead in front of shocked schoolmates https://t.co/bKO8qsejoa — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 19, 2022

6. We don't know where to even begin pointing out the problems in this headline or how to figure out what the writer who wrote this was thinking. Or the editor who gave it a go-ahead.

Family who froze to death on perilous cross-border walk were hardly impoverished migrants https://t.co/mmNOVKpVQ3 — The Vancouver Sun (@VancouverSun) January 26, 2022

And what’s that supposed to mean? It’s ok that they froze because those people had money to pay to smugglers! Shame on you for writing that! — Setka K (@SetkaK) January 26, 2022

7. "Only" six children. Is that what they wrote?

🔴 Only six healthy children with no underlying health conditions died as a direct result of catching the coronavirus during a 12-month window, NHS analysis has revealed https://t.co/47twWvkcPn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 11, 2021

This appalling headline epitomises all that is wrong in this country. For every person who died from Covid, children & adults, there is a family left in grief. Where has the compassion gone in our society. RIP sweet souls. — Cookie🇮🇪🇪🇺💙 (@sonais20) November 11, 2021

This is an abhorrent, dystopian headline



I hope you will delete it — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) November 11, 2021

Shameful.