There are hundreds of myths doing rounds on the internet that claim to cure coronavirus but, how of it is to be believed?

Apparently, a health blogger has found a bizarre way of combating Covid-19. What is it, you ask? Well, she drinks sperm smoothies. Wait, what?

Yup, Tracy Kiss, a 32-year-old health blogger claims that she ingests her boyfriend's sperm every day either 'directly', or as part of a smoothie to fight off coronavirus.

And, she has a logic behind it. She says the sperm is packed with vitamin C, calcium and magnesium that aide in keeping us healthy. In an interview with The Sun, the mum-of-two says:

It's nature's multivitamin, and it's there, it's natural, it's free. It's everything you need in one daily dose. It's a really normal part of my life - it contains a lot of nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

Despite these claims, doctors have slammed Tracy's bizarre treatment. They say it's just a myth and it shouldn't be believed as there is no evidence to back the theory. Dr Sarah Jarvis, in an interview with The Sun said:

There are hundreds of myths out there about how to protect yourself against Covid-19. Most of them are exactly that – myths. The idea of drinking semen doesn’t have the slightest nugget of science behind it and is frankly extremely worrying.

Oh well, we wish it was that simple. As if claims of Gaumutra curing coronavirus wasn't enough. *Facepalm*