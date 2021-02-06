India launched the biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16th January 2021. After losing over 1.5 lakh people to the coronavirus and over 11 million infected, the vaccines are being termed a great achievement for the country.

Hopeful of a positive outcome, the frontline workers have already started taking the first dose of the vaccine. We talked to a few of the healthcare workers to know their experience and it looks like we'll beat the coronavirus soon.

If things go well, the vaccines will soon be launched for the general public, too.

A few of these responses have been taken from Quora.

Design Credits: Nupur Agrawal