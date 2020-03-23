The coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world. With lakhs of people infected, health professionals around the world are trying their best to cater to the patients.
Health workers, including doctors and nurses, have to work on the front-line for long hours, tending to the patients and this can put them through both, physical and mental trauma.
Some health workers took to social media to share the pictures of their bruised faces as a result of wearing protective masks all day long.
This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.— Natalie Silvey (@silv24) March 21, 2020
I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3
This nurse from Italy shared a picture of her face bruised by the constant use of masks while tending to coronavirus patients. In her Instagram post, she wrote:
I am psychologically tired, and as I am all my colleagues who have been in the same condition for weeks, but this won’t stop us from doing our job like we have always done. I will continue to care and take care of my patients because I am proud and love my job.
Sono i un'infermiera e in questo momento mi trovo ad affrontare questa emergenza sanitaria. Ho paura anche io, ma non di andare a fare la spesa, ho paura di andare a lavoro. Ho paura perché la mascherina potrebbe non aderire bene al viso, o potrei essermi toccata accidentalmente con i guanti sporchi, o magari le lenti non mi coprono nel tutto gli occhi e qualcosa potrebbe essere passato. Sono stanca fisicamente perché i dispositivi di protezione fanno male, il camice fa sudare e una volta vestita non posso più andare in bagno o bere per sei ore. Sono stanca psicologicamente, e come me lo sono tutti i miei colleghi che da settimane si trovano nella mia stessa condizione, ma questo non ci impedirà di svolgere il nostro lavoro come abbiamo sempre fatto. Continuerò a curare e prendermi cura dei miei pazienti, perché sono fiera e innamorata del mio lavoro. Quello che chiedo a chiunque stia leggendo questo post è di non vanificare lo sforzo che stiamo facendo, di essere altruisti, di stare in casa e così proteggere chi è più fragile. Noi giovani non siamo immuni al coronavirus, anche noi ci possiamo ammalare, o peggio ancora possiamo far ammalare. Non mi posso permettere il lusso di tornarmene a casa mia in quarantena, devo andare a lavoro e fare la mia parte. Voi fate la vostra, ve lo chiedo per favore.
The face of a health care provider/a Nurse in #Iran . Working long hrs, hasn’t had a chance to take a break, taking care of patients diagnosed w Corona 🦠! His eyes look tired & watery! Wearing a mask for hrs caused red marks on his checks & nose #COVID19 https://t.co/L4OEMilwWo pic.twitter.com/mCV72VolIa— Baharak (@Baharak_Irani) March 9, 2020
Similar pictures of nurses working in China's hospitals were also shared on social media.
Nurses take off their face masks after a grueling shift in fight with novel #coronavirus, touching the hearts of millions on Chinese social media. Salute to these angels!#EverydayHero ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BiO7E3PfGR— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 5, 2020
Dr. Nicola Sgarbi, a doctor from Italy, shared a picture of him after working 12 hours to treat the infected patients while wearing protective equipment.
These pictures speak a lot about the physical and emotional toll this pandemic is taking on our health professionals.