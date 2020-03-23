The coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world. With lakhs of people infected, health professionals around the world are trying their best to cater to the patients.

Health workers, including doctors and nurses, have to work on the front-line for long hours, tending to the patients and this can put them through both, physical and mental trauma.

Some health workers took to social media to share the pictures of their bruised faces as a result of wearing protective masks all day long.

Here’s the marks left on my face from the mask I had on. One mask of two that I’m allowed to have. pic.twitter.com/D7TyzmRmQv — Fatal Epistaxis (@fatal_epistaxis) March 23, 2020

This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.



I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3 — Natalie Silvey (@silv24) March 21, 2020

This nurse from Italy shared a picture of her face bruised by the constant use of masks while tending to coronavirus patients. In her Instagram post, she wrote:

I am psychologically tired, and as I am all my colleagues who have been in the same condition for weeks, but this won’t stop us from doing our job like we have always done. I will continue to care and take care of my patients because I am proud and love my job.

An exhausted Chinese nurse who has been left with sore marks on her skin from wearing tight face masks and goggles for 12hrs straight to protect her from coronavirus.

Here’s to the everyday heroes- the doctors and nurses who are fighting night and day to keep the rest of us safe pic.twitter.com/VwfQ21fUwk — rocksaqib (@saqib_rock) March 16, 2020

The face of a health care provider/a Nurse in #Iran . Working long hrs, hasn’t had a chance to take a break, taking care of patients diagnosed w Corona 🦠! His eyes look tired & watery! Wearing a mask for hrs caused red marks on his checks & nose #COVID19 https://t.co/L4OEMilwWo pic.twitter.com/mCV72VolIa — Baharak (@Baharak_Irani) March 9, 2020

Similar pictures of nurses working in China's hospitals were also shared on social media.

Nurses take off their face masks after a grueling shift in fight with novel #coronavirus, touching the hearts of millions on Chinese social media. Salute to these angels!#EverydayHero ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BiO7E3PfGR — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 5, 2020

Dr. Nicola Sgarbi, a doctor from Italy, shared a picture of him after working 12 hours to treat the infected patients while wearing protective equipment.

These pictures speak a lot about the physical and emotional toll this pandemic is taking on our health professionals.