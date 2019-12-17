In this world, where finding true love has become difficult, there are some people who still find strength and comfort in holding on to the memories of their loved ones even after they are long gone.



Dr. Margaret McCollum, a general practitioner met the love of her life Oswald Lawrence on a tour to Morocco in 1992.

Sparks flew and both of them fell in love, got married and lived a happily married life in north London, until Oswald died in 2007. While speaking to BBC, Dr. Margaret McCollum said:

It was devastating to lose him. He had a great zest for life.

Margaret was trying to cope with her husband's loss and the one thing that kept her going was hearing her late husband's voice in the tube.

Confused? Oswald's voice was used on the the northbound Northern Line to tell passengers to “mind the gap.”



She would travel in the tube just to hear her late husband's recording telling passengers to "mind the gap" but eventually it phased out until his voice was only used in the Embankment station.

She traveled a lot via Embankment but one day she was stunned to realize that Oswald's voice wasn't there anymore. She inquired about it but she was told that there was a new digital system in place which doesn't have his voice on it.



After hearing Margaret's heart-touching story the authorities decided to give her a copy of the recording of his voice.

They also decided to restore her husband's voice-over warning to Embankment station. How sweet! This is what the metro officials had to say after hearing Margaret's love story:

We were very touched by her story, so staff tracked down the recording and not only were they able to get a copy of the announcement on CD for her to keep but are also working to restore the announcement at Embankment station.

In just a couple of days, this soul-stirring love story reached millions of hearts through various social media platforms.

John Bull, a historian took to Twitter to narrate this story that perfectly captures the feelings of love and loss.

Here are a series of tweets that John posted on Twitter while telling us the story. Read them carefully and don't blame us if you end up crying happy tears of joy, okay?



It is election season. The world is busy and rubbish.



But it is also Christmas.



So take a breather and let me tell you a story about London, trains, love and loss, and how small acts of kindness matter.



Just before Christmas 2012, staff at Embankment Tube station were approached by a woman who was very upset.



She kept asking them where the voice had gone. They weren't sure what she meant.



The Voice?



Don't worry, the staff at Embankment said. The announcement still happens, but they've all been updated. New digital system. New voices. More variety.



The staff asked her if she was okay.



The woman, a GP called Dr Margaret McCollum, explained that her husband was an actor called Oswald Laurence. Oswald had never become famous, but he HAD been the chap who had recorded all the Northern Line announcements back in the seventies.



Oswald's death had left a hole in Margaret's heart. But one thing had helped. Every day, on her way to work, she got to hear his voice.



For five years, this had become her routine. She knew he wasn't really there but his voice - the memory of him - was.



To everyone else, it had just been another announcement. To HER it had been the ghost of the man she still loved.



The staff at Embankment were apologetic, but the whole Underground had this new digital system, it just had to be done. They promised, though, that if the old recordings existed, they'd try and find a copy for her.



In the New Year, Margaret McCollum sat on Embankment Station, on her way to work.



And over the speakers she heard a familiar voice. The voice of a man she had loved so much, and never thought she'd hear again.



Because it turned out a LOT of people at Embankment, within London Underground, within @TfL and beyond had lost loved ones and wished they could hear them again.



Archives were searched, old tapes found and restored. More people had worked to digitize them. Others had waded through the code of the announcement system to alter it while still more had sorted out the paperwork and got exemptions.



And that is why today, even in 2019, if you go down to Embankment station in London, and sit on the northbound platform on Northern Line, you will here a COMPLETELY different voice say Mind the Gap to ANYWHERE else on the Underground.



It's Oswald.



Wow! Netizens were also left teary-eyed after hearing this inspiring love story and they recalled their own experiences on how they coped up with the loss of their loved ones.

