Migrant labourers across the nation are making various desperate attempts to reach their homes amid the nationwide lockdown. Another such instance has come to light. 

18 workers were found travelling in the mixer tank of a cement mixer truck by police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This truck was travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow.   

Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar Yadav who inspected the truck said, 

During a routine check-up at Panth Piplai village, about 35 km from Indore, we stopped a truck laden with a cement-mixer on suspicion. After opening the lid, we found 18 people inside. They were all sent to a shelter for medical examination. A bus is also being arranged to send them to UP. 
According to reports, the driver of the vehicle was arrested, the vehicle seized and an FIR has been registered.

Keeping such instances in mind, Union ministry of Home Affairs had issued fresh guidelines for interstate movement to allow stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students to return to their homes. This will come in effect from May 4.   