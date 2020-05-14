In absolutely heartbreaking scenes emerging from Bihar's Katihar city, a group of men can be seen fighting for a handful of biscuits on the railway station.

The video, shared by Narendra Nath Mishra, shows these men fighting for the bag full biscuits, twisting and turning it as they struggle.

Some people can even be seen picking up stuff from the road as fight gets more intense behind them.

The video is a stark reminder of what a major part of India's population is going through.

