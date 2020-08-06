Mumbai has hit its season's heaviest rainfall, with high tides touching 4.41 meters and cyclone-like winds. The city has come to a standstill, bringing on a rage of worries onto those who have already suffered during the lockdown. 

One image of a vegetable vendor sitting on a road divider at King Circle, breaking down over his current situation, has gone viral on social media. 

mumbai rains
Source: Sachin Haralkar / Mumbai Mirror

Photographed by Sachin Haralkar, this vegetable vendor, Ashok Singh can be seen weeping with his shoes in his hand and drenched from head to toe as he walked back home. This powerful image resonates with the plight of those who have found themselves helpless during the pandemic, financially, emotionally and physically. 

The picture was taken on Wednesday when Ashok opened his shop for the first time after four months of lockdown, only to be shut down by the rains. 

Many social media users were moved by the image and wished to help Ashok through these difficult times. If you too want to be a part of the cause then you can look for more information, including his daughter's bank account details - here


H/T - Mumbai Mirror for sharing Ashok Singh's story. 