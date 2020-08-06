Mumbai has hit its season's heaviest rainfall, with high tides touching 4.41 meters and cyclone-like winds. The city has come to a standstill, bringing on a rage of worries onto those who have already suffered during the lockdown.

One image of a vegetable vendor sitting on a road divider at King Circle, breaking down over his current situation, has gone viral on social media.

Photographed by Sachin Haralkar, this vegetable vendor, Ashok Singh can be seen weeping with his shoes in his hand and drenched from head to toe as he walked back home. This powerful image resonates with the plight of those who have found themselves helpless during the pandemic, financially, emotionally and physically.

Spirit of Mumbai tired and beaten_read the entire story_ @mumbaimirror pic.twitter.com/SkJAORgGSz — Sachin Haralkar (@sachin_haralkar) August 6, 2020

The picture was taken on Wednesday when Ashok opened his shop for the first time after four months of lockdown, only to be shut down by the rains.

"Ashok Singh, 45, a Bhendi Bazaar vegetable vendor, who opened his shop for the first time in four months on Wednesday but was forced to shut it because of flooding, burst into tears at King Circle as he walked back to his house in Kurla"



By @sachin_haralkar for @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/azr7kx2Dvs — Rukmini S (@Rukmini) August 6, 2020

As he slumped on the road divider at King Circle, soaked shoes in hand, a dripping wet kerchief covering his head, and tears welling up in his eyes, Ashok Singh, 45, a Bhendi Bazaar vegetable vendor, personified Mumbai on Wednesday – tired and beaten.https://t.co/n6S2q371Ts — Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) August 6, 2020

Ashok Singh had reopened his vegetable stall on Wednesday after being driven to penury during Mumbai's lockdown. But he was forced to shut shop within hours when the rainfall flooded the street | TY for the photo, @sachin_haralkar 🙏https://t.co/9FNR3XhSHn pic.twitter.com/dilacUeWwY — Jeanette Rodrigues (@Darkwyr) August 6, 2020

Many social media users were moved by the image and wished to help Ashok through these difficult times. If you too want to be a part of the cause then you can look for more information, including his daughter's bank account details - here.





H/T - Mumbai Mirror for sharing Ashok Singh's story.