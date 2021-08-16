The Taliban has returned to power in Afghanistan after a military advance. Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has fled the country paving a way for the Taliban to overtake the country.

After news reports of people trying to flee the country as soon as possible, it has been reported that the Afghanistan airspace has been closed.

#AfghanistanCrisis | It took the #Taliban just over a week to seize control of Afghanistan, 20 years after they were ousted by the American and allied forces. The insurgents overran the country in the wake of the withdrawal of US troops. https://t.co/h7IDVZwQIF — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 16, 2021

The pictures from the country have been nothing less than heartbreaking.

Scenes from the Kabul airport in Afghanistan as people rush to leave the country.

Perhaps one of the saddest images we have seen so far from #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/R8GxXoQ3Fg — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) August 16, 2021

#Kabul: Another video emerges from this morning outside Kabul airport. Gunfire can be heard too. pic.twitter.com/elTB2mlpQ1 — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

Kabul airport tonight pic.twitter.com/xa9FiHWo7P — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) August 16, 2021

Kabul is overwhelmed with traffic.

Traffic in Kabul is overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/BDECbtMn22 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 15, 2021

With schools shut, the future of millions of kids is unknown in Afghanistan.

A school was bombed in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan last night but you wont hear anyone talk about it pic.twitter.com/kvwD1bo3fc — 🕊🔱 (@izzy_khantana) August 8, 2021

Nearly 4 million children are 'out of school' in #Afghanistan 🇦🇫. 60% are girls.



This figure is even higher amid today's turbulence. pic.twitter.com/L1AfXP75Je — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 13, 2021

A former Royal Marines Commando shared this heartbreaking picture of Afghans he was with earlier this year who were all executed outside their homes in Kandahar.

My hometown daikundi province in the centre of #Afghanistan, where I grew up, spent my childhood, went to school with my friends, has fallen under Taliban control.

My heart is broken.💔#Afghanistan#Talinan pic.twitter.com/gQALwmhZm0 — Jamshid Roshangar (@JamshidRoshangr) August 15, 2021

People line up outside banks to withdraw cash amid money crisis in Kabul.

People queueing up at the passport office.

Displaced people in Afghanistan taking refuge in parking spaces, mosques, etc.

People arriving at the Friendship Point (Afghanistan-Pakistan border).

Afghani soldiers who surrended to Taliban.

More than 60 nations have released a joint statement citing 'the deteriorating security situation' in Afghanistan.

The statement says that those in power and authority across the country “bear responsibility and accountability for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.”