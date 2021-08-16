The Taliban has returned to power in Afghanistan after a military advance. Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has fled the country paving a way for the Taliban to overtake the country.

After news reports of people trying to flee the country as soon as possible, it has been reported that the Afghanistan airspace has been closed.

The pictures from the country have been nothing less than heartbreaking.

Scenes from the Kabul airport in Afghanistan as people rush to leave the country.

Kabul is overwhelmed with traffic.

With schools shut, the future of millions of kids is unknown in Afghanistan.

A former Royal Marines Commando shared this heartbreaking picture of Afghans he was with earlier this year who were all executed outside their homes in Kandahar. 

People line up outside banks to withdraw cash amid money crisis in Kabul.

People queueing up at the passport office.

Displaced people in Afghanistan taking refuge in parking spaces, mosques, etc.

People arriving at the Friendship Point (Afghanistan-Pakistan border).

Afghani soldiers who surrended to Taliban.

More than 60 nations have released a joint statement citing 'the deteriorating security situation' in Afghanistan.

The statement says that those in power and authority across the country “bear responsibility and accountability for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.”