Images of the langars at Farmers' protest have been making headlines and rightly so. Underprivileged children from different areas near the border, especially kids whose parents are working as labourers or scrap collectors, have found solace in these protests. With no worry about where their next meal is coming from, they find themselves having 3 full meals at the langars organised at the borders.

They give us food, bananas, oranges, bottled water and sweets like jalebi and motichoor ladoo. In my house, we get to eat chapati and aloo or dal-chawal. Sweets are like a once-a-year add-on. But, here ‘farmer uncles’ give us unlimited paneer-pakoras. They say eat well and study well.

- Himanshi, a Class-III student of an MCD school told TNIE

We children are with the farmers. They give us food. The people where my mother works treat us badly, they don’t even give us water in a glass. But here these ‘sardar uncles’ feed us with lot of food, that too without any discrimination.

- A 9-year-old told TNIE

The number of people eating at innumerable langars at #FarmersProtestDelhi is overwhelming, to say the least. And those fed are not only protestors but locals, workers, labourers, and whoever wants.

Not just food and water, these protests have also become a hub for scrap collectors who don't have to venture out to collect waste. The protest provides them with enough to take care of their daily livelihood.

The protestors at Kundli border have also begun a make-shift school for the underprivileged children in the area. Volunteers have been roped in to teach and WiFi has been set up for them. Over 90 children are currently being taught by a team of professional teachers, activists, dentists and young farmers.

In view of an increase in the number of students, we have divided classes into morning and evening batches. Presently, the classes are being conducted near ‘Jangi library’, but we are planning to shift the school near ‘Sahitak centre’ at the border.

- Maanvi, one of the volunteers & screeplay writer told HT

The farmers are also feeding those who are travelling across the border and find themselves stuck in traffic due to the protest.

We were on our way to Delhi from Panipat but due to road closure, we could not go further. Our kids were very hungry. So my husband stopped here to look for some shops. We were surprised when farmers gave us a dozen bananas, oranges, fruit juice, water bottles and biscuits. They also gave us freshly cooked paratha and chutney.

- a traveller told TNIE

Over 50,000 farmers across the borders are protesting against the government's new agricultural laws. In the process, they're helping those who are underprivileged near the border by providing food, education and internet. Their heartwarming deeds aren't going unnoticed.