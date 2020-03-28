Even though the most vulnerable are taking all precautions during the pandemic, let's not forget that quarantine can be lonely.

But there are some people who despite the quarantine are trying to make others feel special in these hard times. Here are some heartwarming instances which show humanity isn't dead no matter how bad the times are.

1. Neighbours throw a parade for a veteran who turned 90 years old while maintaining a safe distance. His daughter drove him around and everyone held signs and cheered him from their homes.

2. The grand kids of a 95-year-old grandma surprised her on her birthday with a birthday song, cake and banners while maintaining a distance.

3. Israeli Opera singer Irit Stark sings to her father who is stuck in his apartment due to quarantine.

SOUND ON: This Israeli opera singer delighted her quarantined father by serenading him outside his apartment in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/ANDcg3ukxN — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) March 24, 2020

4. Even in the gloomy times, this nursing home kept their residents happy with some cheerful indoor games.

5. This granddaughter told her grandfather the news of her engagement while he was stuck in isolation period.

6. Neighbours under coronavirus lockdown sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for an 80-year-old woman and placed a cake outside her door.

Charo vive sola y hoy es su cumpleaños. Como al resto d familias de #Churruca15, uno d los 14 edificios vendidos por #Fusara, la quieren echar de casa. Hoy sus vecinas han querido estar con ella



Estas cosas pasan en los #BloquesEnLucha, q se crea comunidad.#PlanDeChoqueSocial pic.twitter.com/PhUM3cLtBV — Lavapies ¿dónde vas? (@lavapiesdondeva) March 16, 2020

7. A family surprised their 92-year-old grandfather with a birthday parade from a distance. They decorated their cars with balloons and banners to celebrate.

So CUTE! Alfred Vecoli of Pawtucket turns 92 years-old tomorrow so his family surprised him with a birthday parade to keep their social distancing!! They shared these pics with me! @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/9FmBL3KOEM — Sam Read (@NBC10_Sam) March 23, 2020

8. While stuck in quarantine, this mother's best friends threw her the best birthday party one could ask for. They had a parade in their cars and honked in front of her house to celebrate her day.

It’s my mom’s birthday today and her friends decided to throw her the best surprise birthday party a gal in quarantine could ever ask for ❤️. Love & friendship are what’s important right now. (She says this made her whole year! Can we get this on the news?) 🎉💕 #WeHa pic.twitter.com/pbfumcVnLX — Sarah McHale (@SarahJMcHale) March 25, 2020

9. Telangana police celebrate the birthday of a police officer via sirens while they were on duty during Janta curfew.

Never imagined having a birthday like this and sharing such an unforgettable moment with my team. #JanataCurfew #Moments pic.twitter.com/LHCzy9Vx0V — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) March 22, 2020

10. The neighbourhood celebrated and welcomed a teen home after she returned from her last chemotherapy session while social distancing.

#SomeGoodNews my daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her! pic.twitter.com/CI2um08ird — April Danz (@momuses) March 25, 2020

11. These teachers missed their students so much that they had a drive-by parade just to see them.

Loved being with the wonderful staff and admin of Winterpock Elementary School today for our first teacher parade. What a warm and cheerful response we received from the neighborhood! This social worker loves our Winterpock Wolves!! #wpeswolves @WPESPrincipal pic.twitter.com/Am0fl2gsQO — Allison Warrington Rothschild (@allirothschild) March 27, 2020

The world is a happy place if we try to make it.