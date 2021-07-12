Himachal Pradesh is receiving heavy for a few days now, amidst the rains, the state witnessed flashed floods on Monday near Mcleodganj in Dharamshala. Many locals sharing the dreadful videos on social media.

Locals worried and scared are capturing the visuals of the damage caused so far. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said that landslides and uprooting of trees may occur due to rainfall or heavy spell of rain, and general public and tourists must not venture near the river banks as the water level may rise.

The cloudburst is washing away vehicles and causing damage to properties in the Bhagsu Nag area.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a orange weather alert of heavy to very severe rainfall on July 12 and 13 July and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

Cloudburst in Bhagsunath, Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Bhagsu Nag, which is a tourist point, is washed in the river. Many hotels nearby are severely damaged and instilled fear among the locals.

Horror in the hills

Terrifying visuals of flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Dharamshala, #HimachalPradesh.



Prayers for safety of tourists & citizens affected by heavy floods

(via @Sidbakaria) pic.twitter.com/pcc7vih08I — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) July 12, 2021

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh

(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

The National Highway was blocked near Jhakri in the Rampur area of Shimla district following the heavy rainfall. The process of clearing the road had begun with officials making their way to the site.

Several cars swept away, hotels damaged after cloudburst-triggered flash floods hit #HimachalPradesh's #Dharamshala.

Prayers for everyone's safety

Prayers for everyone’s safety pic.twitter.com/GG5ykG6QZy — Asha Tamta (@inc_asha) July 12, 2021

According to ANI , Two persons were reported missing in Kangra district due to heavy rain & flash floods. and ten shops have been damaged in Dharamshala. Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal told ANI, "We can't say it's a cloud burst in Bhagsu Nag but initially, it's a flash flood case due to heavy rain".