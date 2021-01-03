In case you live in Delhi and haven't looked out the window today - it rained, a lot. It's like heaven sprung a leak, the plumbing gave way, and drenched Delhi in a damp and supremely depressing sheet of water. So now it's cold, wet, and everything sucks.
Insane thunderstorm lashing South Delhi. Pouring rain, loud thunder and frequent lightning!! pic.twitter.com/CGQiTQD0Rw— Madhav Puri (@MadhavPuri2) January 3, 2021
Cold, rain, fog, January !! Yes, very much Dilli, aka New Delhi. Time to reach out to the homeless 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yS0hINDcv6— Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) January 3, 2021
Rain in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/6p2uIHZBzP— Abhishek Singh (@Abhi1234525Y) January 3, 2021
Delhi wakes up to a rainy morning— TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) January 3, 2021
(Visuals from Green Park and Chandni Chowk areas)#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/KmZwvB5e82
#SundayThoughts #SundayMorning— Anu Jain (@anujain2000) January 3, 2021
Delhi early morning rain...it’s a great feeling for us when we are inside home but it’s always trouble for stray dogs.#DelhiRains #doglife pic.twitter.com/2VVKr4U4Js
What a Sunday here in Delhi! Rain+chill = Razai 🥶☃️— Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) January 3, 2021
Severe garjing and barsing in #Delhi #winter #rain— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 3, 2021
Scary thunderstorm raging outside. It’s pitch dark and raining hard at 6.40 am. This is some Sunday morning weather. #DelhiRain— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) January 3, 2021
It doesn't even rain this much in Delhi during the usual rainy/monsoon season than what's happening today 😂 Decent rain for a nice prolonged period with frequent loud lightning 😅— Bettleberg97* (@ToxicThunder5) January 3, 2021
It is raining heavily in Delhi right now.— Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) January 3, 2021
My heart goes out for the poor farmers protesting on Delhi borders
May God give them the strength to fight these harsh conditions🙏🏻#DelhiRains #DelhiNCR #FarmersProtest
Rain with extreme winter chill.— Dr. Shalini Singhal (@drshalinisdiet) January 2, 2021
Delhi today morning.#goodmorning 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/hdV2PCDbJa
It's raining heavily in #Delhi. Delhi has also recorded lowest temp. of 1 degree celsius.— Govind 🇮🇳 (@Govind_DU) January 3, 2021
My heart goes out to the elderly farmers, I know they have high spirits which this nail biting winter, rain, thunder & lightning can't dampen. #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather #Delhiwinter
Take a look at Delhiites braving a cold winter morning as well as rain showers in these visuals from today morning#delhi #delhiites #rain #DelhiRain #delhiwinter #winterrain #coldwave #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/CFxV7YDWir— Sohaan Khan™ (@being_sohaan) January 3, 2021
Woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorm in Delhi/NCR. Thought of farmers on delhi border, then thought of millions of poor living on footpath, then realized how fucked up news media is to ignore issues of the poor in the country and where we are heading as a nation made me sad.— sahil verma (@SahilVermaaa) January 3, 2021
Rain, Lightning & Thunder ⛈⛈⚡⛈ #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/nGA7iiWMnp— Rosy (@rose_k01) January 3, 2021
Whenever I hear about rain in delhi my heart skips a beat... The farmers sitting are a fighting a deaf govt and Nature's fury! God bless them. #FarmersProtests https://t.co/8Hii0P4mBf— Smriti Parmar (@ParmarSmriti) January 3, 2021
Sunday morning: thunder, rain and grey in the Delhi area. Good day to lie low, tucked in warmth while sipping hot liquids.— Anita Anand (@phooldevi) January 3, 2021
Rain lashes parts of #Delhi pic.twitter.com/uMYtjONUq8— SANKARSAN DAS (@SANKARSANDAS15) January 3, 2021
Feels like entire year's quota of rain dumped in one morning in Delhi.— Gulu Ezekiel (@gulu1959) January 3, 2021
C'mon sun, do your thing.