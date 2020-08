Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours yesterday, 5th August. The heavy downpour occurred along with cyclonic wind speed of 107 kmph.

The Colaba area of Mumbai recorded 331.8 mm rainfall over a period of 24 hours. This was heaviest single-day rainfall in August in 46 years, here.

D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai



Nature is not sparing Mumbai today. At its worst. pic.twitter.com/PwTnC5KXm8 — Nirbhay (@NirbhayShah) August 5, 2020

This was send on my family group chat featuring some classic gujju uncle commentary #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/elQ2w4j0iR — Zara Patel (@zarap48) August 5, 2020

Don't step out of your house unless you know how to swim. #Girgaon #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/61RbT6JGek — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 5, 2020

#MumbaiRains | Waterlogging and traffic jams around JJ flyover in the city amid heavy rain and strong winds pic.twitter.com/ghsbYiWb8U — NDTV (@ndtv) August 5, 2020

The signage on top of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/z1S1y5CKFs — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 5, 2020

#MumbaiRains | Roof of a building blown away by high-speed winds in Crawford Market area of the city, people have been asked not to venture outdoors pic.twitter.com/DkfJUywRLG — NDTV (@ndtv) August 5, 2020

#MumbaiRains | Tree catches fire after getting electrocuted from wires at railway track amid strong winds and heavy rain pic.twitter.com/vSBaa18jY4 — NDTV (@ndtv) August 5, 2020

Visuals from Marine Drive, Nothing is visible. Pray from slum dwellers 🙏#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/sj3i7jCMVd — Team Ruthless 😷😷 (@Ruthlessindia) August 5, 2020

Never seen rain like this in mumbai. Windy and Scary #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/v8tteUDRgB — jyotikrishna gautam (@tweets_of_jyoti) August 3, 2020

Mumbai: Streets waterlogged in Wadala, due to heavy rainfall in the city#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9uGoRmQ5s9 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Different parts of Maharashtra face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant heavy rainfall. Visuals from around Upvan Lake and Vandana Cinema in Thane.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts 'Generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain' in Thane today. pic.twitter.com/bDTRcipu8q — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Talking about the days to come, K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai, said:

The Doppler weather radar Mumbai is showing up a little reduction in cloud mass around Mumbai. Intermittent intense spells are going on in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan. Reduction in activity is expected from tomorrow onwards as per the IMD global forecast system model guidance. The IMD will update about it tomorrow.

According to reports, Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar and Thane are still expected to receive heavy rain at isolated places and an orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts.