Two days ago, Indian Prime Minister asked India to practice a 'janta curfew' on Sunday. The day was a way for the country to combat the rapid spread of coronavirus.

But the PM also made a special request to the citizens of the country. He asked us all to step out into our balconies to clap at 5pm.

As the time nears, don't forget that this exercise is to show your support to those who are fighting on the frontline of this pandemic. All those people who can't work from home, including healthcare workers and police officers, are putting their health on the line.

So at sharp 5 pm, show your support to those who are doing their best by clapping for five minutes. Your support can make all the difference!