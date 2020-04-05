Today marks the 12th day of India's lockdown. And the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has given the citizens of the country an important task.

In a bid to boost people’s collective morale and show solidarity, he asked everyone to shut the lights at their homes for 9 minutes, at 9 pm, today. Yes, the day is finally here when you can show how thankful you are for the sacrifices being made by people around the country to stay indoors.

So don't forget to turn off your lights, not all electrical appliances because we don't want a power surge. And light dias and candles in your balconies or windows, without stepping out of your houses.

Remember, we are all in this together. We are fighting a battle against COVID-19 by staying inside our homes and keeping ourselves and others safe.