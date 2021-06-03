Hemkunt Foundation has been working at the forefront by helping Covid-19 patients with ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and other medicines.

But, they need your support now as their O2 Centre at Gurgoan was forcefully destroyed and their belongings were also damaged by some local goons.

🆘🚨We need your help!



Our O2 Centre at Gurgaon was destroyed forcefully today and our belongings were damanged.



To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 sq. ft. land at or near the City Centre of Gurgaon.



Please help us spread the word#COVID19India pic.twitter.com/EJBd0ZDxTK — Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) June 3, 2021

You can see the extent of the damage in these pictures.

In order to continue to serve the people, they need access to 20,000 sq.ft land at or near the City Centre of Gurgoan and they want you to contact them if you have any leads.

People on social media are disgusted by this piece of news and they are demanding action against those who were responsible for the damage.

Sometimes I feel humanity has degraded to such levels that there is no coming back.. I dont even know whom to ask for help.. @gurgaonpolice you should seriously act on this.. https://t.co/4K9HXwMNAT — Anomitra Banerjee (@AnomitraBanerj1) June 3, 2021

Whaat????

Who does something like this???? https://t.co/HwHJuceZZw — ranjona banerji 🇮🇳 (@ranjona) June 3, 2021

This is so sad. Hemkunt Foundation has done an amazing job, saving lives. @gurgaonpolice @DC_Gurugram @MunCorpGurugram - they need your help. https://t.co/4uxMxC2uOg — Biswajit Borkataky (@bborkataky) June 3, 2021

Every single day something or the other shakes my faith in this country. Every. Single. Day. https://t.co/ZUpzxnsMvv — Abhishek 🇮🇳 (@Dumberdol) June 3, 2021

It's very shocking



If any foundation puts their efforts 2 heal us in this Pandemic



Then we should take stand and raise our voice for it



It's our responsibility 2 make society better#HumanityFirst@iamrajbuttar @Vishallochab6@VPSPAU @_ManikGoyal@zoo_bear @PunYaab@amaanbali https://t.co/h7zHaK0kWY — Gurdeep Singh (@Gurdeep11098493) June 3, 2021

So, please help out, if you can. Call on 9990691313.

Please spread the word and help save lives.

Click here to visit their website.