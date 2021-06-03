Hemkunt Foundation has been working at the forefront by helping Covid-19 patients with ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and other medicines. 

But, they need your support now as their O2 Centre at Gurgoan was forcefully destroyed and their belongings were also damaged by some local goons.

You can see the extent of the damage in these pictures. 

In order to continue to serve the people, they need access to 20,000 sq.ft land at or near the City Centre of Gurgoan and they want you to contact them if you have any leads. 

People on social media are disgusted by this piece of news and they are demanding action against those who were responsible for the damage. 

So, please help out, if you can. Call on 9990691313. 

Please spread the word and help save lives. 

Click here to visit their website. 