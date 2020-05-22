A group of hens at a poultry farm in Malappuram, Kerala, have been laying eggs with green yolks.

The owner of the farm, A K Shihabudheen, posted a few pictures and videos of the eggs on Facebook and since then, it has become the talk of the town.

It first happened around 9 months ago, when one of the hens at his poultry farm laid such eggs. Initially, he and his family felt that something was wrong and they abstained from consuming these eggs.

In conversation with TNM, Shihabudheen said:

All the eggs which the hen laid, were this kind and so we started to incubate the eggs. Out of the six chicks which hatched from these eggs, a few have started to lay eggs and those yolks are also green in colour.

After this, the family started consuming these eggs. Shihabudheen also said that the eggs taste just like any other egg.

These eggs with green yolk have generated curiosity among veterinary scientists. As per reports from TNM, officials of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, visited Shihabudheen’s farm a few days back and have started conducting laboratory tests to find out the reason for this rare phenomenon.

