As the COVID-19 cases are surging, the country is gearing up to take precautions to avert it. Some cities are entering lockdown while some are imposing a night curfew.

Karnataka: Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority, Udupi district has declared MIT Manipal Campus as 'COVID19 Containment Zone' due to rise in positive cases — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

India reports 35,871 new COVID19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,14,74,605

Total recoveries: 1,10,63,025

Active cases: 2,52,364

Death toll: 1,59,216



Total vaccination: 3,71,43,255 pic.twitter.com/Qd3ye2ZFH1 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Punjab

Reportedly, district Ropar has a night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM imposed by the State Government which was effective from Tuesday. Other cities in the state experiencing a night curfew are Mohali, Patiala, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar and Ludhiana.



Night curfew to be imposed in Rupnagar District of Punjab from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am today; until further orders. pic.twitter.com/m9Z6o7X2wp — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Madhya Pradesh

There's a night curfew imposed in Bhopal and Indore from 10 PM to 6 AM and people traveling from Maharashtra will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine. Meanwhile, shops will shut down after 10 PM in Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.



Nagpur

Nagpur is under lockdown for a week which was effective from 15th March.

Maharashtra | Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue: Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

Pune

The city is under a night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM. Schools and colleges will be closed till 31st March whereas hotels and restaurants are operable till 10 PM only. Food delivery and malls can be functional till 11 PM.



A night curfew has been imposed in Pune amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the region along with other parts of Maharashtra. #NightCurfew #lockdown #Pune #Maharashtra

(@sahiljoshii)https://t.co/nNkpohx3Yj — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 12, 2021

Gujarat

Cities such as Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Ahmedabad will have night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM till 31st March. The timings for night curfew were increased by two hours by the State government.



To contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat govt has decided to increase the night curfew timings in four major cities. The curfew will now remain in force in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am.https://t.co/Mu4IpwCOVE — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) March 16, 2021

Uttarakhand



Some parts of Mussoorie are under complete lockdown such as the Galway Cottage area, Barlow Ganj area, St. George's school. At the same time, shops and offices will be shut.

Nasik

Nasik city has a night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM but hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 9 PM with only 50% capacity. As per the district administration, only 25-30 people can attend a wedding or a function.



