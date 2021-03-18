Just when we thought we were done with 2020, in comes 2021. We thought at least this year can be a little kind to us but by the looks of it, nothing can be said now. 

As the COVID-19 cases are surging, the country is gearing up to take precautions to avert it. Some cities are entering lockdown while some are imposing a night curfew. 

Hmm, doesn't 2021 seem like a throwback of 2020?

Punjab 

Reportedly, district Ropar has a night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM imposed by the State Government which was effective from Tuesday. Other cities in the state experiencing a night curfew are Mohali, Patiala, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar and Ludhiana. 

Madhya Pradesh 

There's a night curfew imposed in Bhopal and Indore from 10 PM to 6 AM and people traveling from Maharashtra will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine. Meanwhile, shops will shut down after 10 PM in Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. 

Nagpur 

Nagpur is under lockdown for a week which was effective from 15th March. 

Pune 

The city is under a night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM. Schools and colleges will be closed till 31st March whereas hotels and restaurants are operable till 10 PM only. Food delivery and malls can be functional till 11 PM.  

Gujarat 

Cities such as Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Ahmedabad will have night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM till 31st March. The timings for night curfew were increased by two hours by the State government. 

Uttarakhand

Some parts of Mussoorie are under complete lockdown such as the Galway Cottage area, Barlow Ganj area, St. George's school. At the same time, shops and offices will be shut. 

Nasik 

Nasik city has a night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM but hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 9 PM with only 50% capacity. As per the district administration, only 25-30 people can attend a wedding or a function. 

Well, I better get going because curfew se pehle, I gotta buy some groceries. 