With 2,61,500 new Covid infections recorded in India, everyone around the country is doing the best they can to make sure that those who are unwell, get the resources they need. Some individuals have set up portals and healthcare facilities have also extended their support in these tough times.

Here are all the websites helping during this health crises:

To get book testing services from home:

- https://www.credihealth.com/procedure/india/coronavirus/





To check where hospital beds are available:

- For New Delhi - https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/

- A consolidated information on empty hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, information on plasma - https://blog.indianhelpline.com/2021/04/15/india-fights-covid/

- For Bangalore - https://covidhelplinebangalore.com/





To check for medications and Remdesivir injections:

- https://www.cipla.com/





To donate or get plasma:

- https://covidplasma.online/





To consult a doctor virtually regarding symptoms and precautions:

- https://www.credihealth.com/medical-assistance

Stay safe, stay indoors.