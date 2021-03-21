In a time when India is yet again looking at a surge of COVID-19 cases, there are a few who refuse to follow protocol.

On Saturday, South Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market was crowded like any other day when in fact Delhi saw the highest spike of daily coronavirus cases in 2021.



#WATCH | A huge crowd of shoppers was seen at Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi yesterday, the day when the capital city reported 813 fresh cases of the disease. pic.twitter.com/12kbGZAH5n — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

Even though announcements were being made to stick to safety protocols, people were seen openly flouting social distancing norms. Some, as usual, were not even wearing a mask the right way.

Reportedly, Delhi had over 813 coronavirus cases in all of 2021. Not just that, even the positivity rate went over 1% after over two months.



Seeing this, people on Twitter had a lot to say.

We badly need some strict restrictions at least for a while like - night curfew, odd-even shop openings but these restrictions can only be imposed only for very short term people must follow covid appropriate behaviour to refrain from a strict lockdown. — ANIRUDH CHHABRA (@anirudh_messi) March 21, 2021

Better wake up guys, Maharashtra is already up the gum .............. — ravinder benal (@benalravi) March 21, 2021

Delhi Govt needs to imply Some Strict rules for Entry into the Market — Anshul Bhardwaj (@bhardwajpunjbi7) March 21, 2021

People who break Covid protocols need to be marked as ineligible for vaccine. Link with Aadhaar and let them know their f'up. #COVIDIDIOTS — WhatsApp University 🚽 (@wauwauwonawau) March 21, 2021

And metro mein ghumte chaman logo ka kya???.... Seat pe likha hai do not sit here...logo ke andar aag lagi hai wahin baithne ki — nikhil tyagi (@tyaginikhil50) March 21, 2021

We need to pull up our socks because there are many cities in the country that are already either in lockdown or facing night curfew.