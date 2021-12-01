Since the New Year is almost here, we're all probably thinking about what's to come next. Whether that's on a personal level or on a global scale. Because let's admit it, the pandemic came as a bit of a shocker and we could've used some sort of a heads up to be better prepared - even if it had come from an ancient text!

Here's where Nostradamus' predictions could be of help. Nostradamus was a French astrologer and physician who is known for his book Les Prophéties. A piece of work that apparently predicted the future. Here's what it says will happen in the year 2022. Take a look.

1. The book says that the year will witness a meteor strike and asteroid shower that might just end the planet. Nostradamus described it as a 'long trail of sparks' in the sky which is made of fire.

2. The seer predicted that the world will see a rise in inflation which means the value of the US dollar will decrease significatly.

3. He also prophesized that world hunger could suddenly spike due to armed conflicts.

4. The astrologer and physician said that by 2022 artificial intelligence may rule and take over the human race.

5. The book apparently also foretold of a nuclear bomb explosion which will lead to climate changes and changes in the earth's position.

Wow. We've definitely got our fingers crossed and wishing for a much better 2022!