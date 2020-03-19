Globally, over 200,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19. In India, the count has reached 173. In light of the rapid rise in cases, the Indian government has introduced several new measures to stop the spread of the virus.

As per reports, no international flight will be allowed to land in India for one week, starting from March 22, 2020.

Additionally, all citizens above the age of 65 are advised to stay at home. This does not include public representatives, government officials, medical professionals and senior citizens seeking medical assistance.

Similarly, all children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home. Moreover, states have been requested to enforce a work from home for employees of the private sector. This excludes emergency/essential services.

Furthermore, all Group B and C Central government employees will be attending offices in alternate weeks, and staggered timings will be applicable.

Here is the list of all the guidelines issued by the Government of India:

It is important that we adhere to these guidelines and help stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.