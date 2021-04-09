Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died today, on April 9th, aged 99.

As the Royal family, and the nation, together mourn the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, here's a look at what will happen to the British Kingdom and the structure of the royal family, after his death.

Considering Prince Philip's position as the Queen's consort and a senior member of the Royal family, he is entitled to a full state funeral.

However, keeping in mind the Covid restrictions and reportedly, Prince Philip's personal preference, the funeral is most likely going to be a "low-key affair".

Operation Forth Bridge covers the arrangements surrounding his death and funeral. As per reports, he will be buried at the Frogmore Gardens, near Windsor Castle.

As per the protocol, the funeral will take place 8 days after his death, and during that period, the Queen will officially be in mourning, and no laws will be given the Royal Assent. Additionally, state affairs will also be put on hold for the time being.

During the mourning period, BBC is supposed to halt all comedy shows out of respect, while Members of Parliament are supposed to wear black armbands on their left arm. Newsreaders are also expected to wear black clothes.

In addition to the initial 8 days of mourning, the Royal Mourning period will last for 30 days, and only then will the Queen will return to public duties.

Moreover, except the Royal Standard flag above Buckingham Palace which represents the monarchy (and is continuous), flags across the country will be lowered to half-mast.

However, there is no change to the line of succession after Prince Philip's death, and Prince William remains next-in-line for the Crown after the Queen.