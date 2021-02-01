After a complaint was filed about Myntra's logo being 'offensive' to women (you cannot unsee it now), the company made the immediate decision to change it. 

Source: Twitter

Back in December 2020, a complaint was filed at Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime department by an activist, Naaz Patel, who works at the Avesta Foundation NGO. The police followed it up by taking to officials at Myntra, who agreed that the logo would be changed within a month. 

We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time.

                    - DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department

Obviously, when the logo change was announced, Twitter was quick to meme it and trend the new logo. The internet was divided on if the change was necessary or not. 

Myntra said that soon the logo will be changed all across their website, app and packaging marketing material. 