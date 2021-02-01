After a complaint was filed about Myntra's logo being 'offensive' to women (you cannot unsee it now), the company made the immediate decision to change it.

Back in December 2020, a complaint was filed at Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime department by an activist, Naaz Patel, who works at the Avesta Foundation NGO. The police followed it up by taking to officials at Myntra, who agreed that the logo would be changed within a month.

We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time.

- DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department

Obviously, when the logo change was announced, Twitter was quick to meme it and trend the new logo. The internet was divided on if the change was necessary or not.

Hey @myntra I fixed your logo for you. pic.twitter.com/TiNa3wjF3c — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) February 1, 2021

The funniest thing about this whole Myntra thing is that, even though I highly doubt that many minds went there in the first place, you can't really unsee it anymore. And the new logo isn't enough of a redesign to ever change that association now. pic.twitter.com/hCNvaNf5eC — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 30, 2021

Dear #Myntra ... take a bow. You are a big brand, but you chose not to be snooty. You chose to be sensitive. Sensitive towards women. You went ahead and chose to change your brand identity and shut those you thought it was okay to joke about it. #MyntraLogo #MyntraLogocontroversy — Swati Subhedar (@swatiSubhedar) February 1, 2021

After changing Myntra's logo due to a women's complain for being offensive



*Myntra's owner: pic.twitter.com/dm7HZ9ieyX — Na Man RajPut❤💫 (@_itzz_rajput_) January 30, 2021

Myntra... We officially have first world problems now. Proud moment. Development ho raha hai mitroooooo... — Ahmed Shariff (@TheAhmedShariff) January 30, 2021

Myntra’s graphic designers after knowing the hidden image behind their own logo. pic.twitter.com/4xHBDc4Wg8 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2021

Myntra said that soon the logo will be changed all across their website, app and packaging marketing material.