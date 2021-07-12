From the second wave of deadly coronavirus to losing legendary Dilip Kumar, this year has been nothing but chaotic. Unfortunately, the problems don't seem to end yet.

According to a report by Spaceweather, a powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometres. This would have a significant impact on the region of space dominated by Earth's magnetic field due to which there may be a power failure around the world.

Reportedly, the storm originated from the sun's atmosphere and created a stream of high-speed solar winds and charged particles.

Due to solar storms, the outer atmosphere of the Earth could be heated and have a direct effect on the satellites, GPS navigation and mobile phone signals. The current in power lines might also be high, which can even blow transformers.

Here’s what a post on their website reads:

Today, a high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. Wind speeds could top 600 km/s, sparking minor (G1-class) geomagnetic storms and high latitude auroras. The gaseous material is flowing from an equatorial hole in the sun's atmosphere.

There might be visually pleasing auroras of fascinating celestial lighting at the North or South Pole because of the storm.

According to NASA, the US space agency, the speed of the storm could rise from 1.6 million kilometres per hour.

Stay safe, everyone!