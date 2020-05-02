Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has decided to auction the bat he had scored 175 with during his team's record-breaking chase of 434 against Australia in 2006 to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus.

14 years ago, the South African team had done the impossible when they chased down 434, the then highest score ever made in an ODI in Johannesburg on the 12th of March. 

Source: India TV

Gibbs, along with then Proteas captain Graeme Smith made big scores that enabled South Africa to win the game in the second last ball of the game with one wicket to spare. 

Source: Indian Express

This gesture by the cricketer has garnered a lot of praise on social media. 

Earlier Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers announced they were giving away items from their historic 226-run stand against Gujarat Lions for auction.  