Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has decided to auction the bat he had scored 175 with during his team's record-breaking chase of 434 against Australia in 2006 to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus.

Supersport showing the #438 game . The bat i used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years. pic.twitter.com/VyGyAzKVSn — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 1, 2020

14 years ago, the South African team had done the impossible when they chased down 434, the then highest score ever made in an ODI in Johannesburg on the 12th of March.

Gibbs, along with then Proteas captain Graeme Smith made big scores that enabled South Africa to win the game in the second last ball of the game with one wicket to spare.

This gesture by the cricketer has garnered a lot of praise on social media.

Earlier Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers announced they were giving away items from their historic 226-run stand against Gujarat Lions for auction.