With the Delhi elections just a few days away, parties are pulling out all the stops - there's constant vote-requests on the radio, autos blaring campaign slogans, and a even political ads before movies. To make an informed decision about who to vote for, take a look at the party manifestos of some of the main players. These are the highlights.

Aam Aadmi Party

1. Jan Lokpal Bill - AAP has resolved to continue to try and get the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill passed by the Central Government. The bill would introduce an independent body to look into corruption cases.

2. Doorstep delivery of food ration to ensure food security.

3. 2972 Mohalla Sabhas to be set up - This will make people direct participants in solving day-to-day issues that affect them.

4. Religious tour for 10 lakh senior citizens - Over the next 5 years, 10 lakh senior citizens to be taken on Teerth Yatras.

5. Compensation of 1 crore for deceased cleanliness workers.

6. Establishment of 24/7 shops and restaurants - In the first phase, key commercial areas will be allowed to remain open round the clock.

7. Deshbhakti curriculum to be introduced in government schools - No tangible information is available about exactly what this entails, which is slightly worrying.

8. Spoken English and soft skills for school passouts - This will be available for students of any school, to raise employment opportunities.

9. Amnesty scheme to dispose of VAT cases pending since 2017 or earlier.

10. Full statehood for Delhi.



Apart from these, the manifesto also promises better roads, A Yamuna development plan, and continued support for farmer crop loss, among others. You can read the full manifesto here

Indian National Congress

1. Free metro and bus rides for senior citizens.

2. Free education from nursery to Phd for girl students in govt institutions.

3. 25% of Delhi Budget to be spent on fighting pollution and improving transport.

4. Free electricity up to 300 units for all - There will also be a 50% subsidy on 300-400 units, 30% subsidy on 400-500 units, and 25% subsidy on 500-600 units. Farmers will also get free electricity.

5. Unemployment allowance of Rs 5000 per month for graduates and Rs 7500 for post graduates.

6. Rs 1.1 lakh for marriage of graduate girls from financially poor households.

7. Rs 72,000 aid per year for 500,000 poor families.

8. 100 Indira canteens serving meals at Rs 15 to be set up.

9. Will fight against the CAA, NRC, and NPR.

10. Rs 5000 crore for start-up fund.

11. Allowance of Rs 5000 to all transgenders and senior citizens who have no other source of income.

12. 350 sq ft flats to be provided for slum dwellers.

13. 20,000 litres of free water per month for all households.

14. 33% reservation for women in Delhi assembly and in jobs.

15. 10 new world-class colleges - They also plan to make 2 new medical colleges in rural areas, and to introduce regularisation of guest teachers.

16. Disability pension to be hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5000.

17. No illegal sealing of shops, establishments and household industries.

18. 5 new super-specialty hospitals.

19. Sanitation workers will be made environment marshals.

The Congress also promised 15,000 electric buses to add to the DTC, as well as a Rs 35,000 crore project to help out unauthorised colonies. This list has been compiled from various news sources, as the exact manifesto for Congress and BJP is not available online.

Bharatiya Janata Party

1. Wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor.

2. Clean drinking water to every household.

3. Recruitment on all vacant government posts to boost employment.

4. One library each in 280 wards of Delhi.

5. Rs 51,000 for marriage of girls from financially weaker sections.

6. Electric scooters for college-going women.

7. Bicycles for girls in class IX.

8. Will build 10 new colleges and 200 new schools in Delhi.

9. Monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5000 to graduates and Rs 7500 to postgraduates.

10. 10 lakh jobs in five years.

11. Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure development in Delhi.

12. Ownership for resettlement colonies.

13. Other infrastructure projects worth Rs 55,000 crore for road network in national capital region.

14. Setting up of Colony Development Board aiming to benefit over 50 lakh people - This board will help uplift colonies that have been regularised.

15. Housing for all scheme to be implemented.

The Delhi elections take place this Saturday, the 8th of February, and the counting will take place on the 11th. Please go vote guys, it will truly make a difference.