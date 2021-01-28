Warning: Article contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

In one of the most bizarre and horrifying incident from Andhra Pradesh, a highly educated couple, conducted ritual murders of their two young daughters to rid them of evil spirits, believing that they would come to life again.

According to a report by NDTV, the girls, in their twenties, allegedly bled out on the floor after being struck with a dumbbell and a trident. One of them was found in a puja room in a red saree and the other was reportedly lying naked.

The mother, Padmaja is a math gold medalist and father, Purushottam Naidu is a PhD in chemistry and a government college lecturer. They have been arrested by the police but the fact that they indulged in such an act is disturbing to the core.

While being taken to the prison, Padmaja was heard saying:

I am Shiva. It is from my body particles that Corona came, not from China.

When tested for COVID-19, she apparently also said that the coronavirus will go away by March without the use of any vaccines.

It was Purushottam who called one of his friends to inform them about their act, who alerted the police.

The ghastly act is being condemned on Twitter and people are clearly outraged.

All the efforts over the decades of increasing awareness about pseudoscience are coming to a naught due to the current regime. #Havankarenge https://t.co/KnHf75becm — Saloni Raje (@SaloniNRaje) January 28, 2021

Ghastly. Murder most foul. One shudders thinking about it. #Covid Came From Me, Not China": Andhra Woman Who Killed 2 Daughters - NDTV https://t.co/dJuFU5I0qO — Murali Krishnan (@mkrish11) January 28, 2021

Tragic delusion - hard to believe this happened in a highly educated family! Sad two young lives have been lost to superstition. Lockdown trauma? https://t.co/k65cDOyGTR — Joslin Vethakumar (@joslinvk) January 27, 2021

Another example of how religion turns people into idiots. https://t.co/VSZI4oIKdw — Vivek (@ThatChelseaLad) January 27, 2021

They need rehab n treatment https://t.co/GRv5dq8yMI — #DestroyTheAadhaar (@docstl) January 27, 2021

These intellectual COUPLES Deserves ONLY ONLY & ONLY GALLOWS?"Covid Came From Me, Not China": Andhra Woman Who Killed 2 Daughtershttps://t.co/3OxDNZljtM — Keshava Keshava (@Keshava58846465) January 27, 2021

The NDTV report also suggests that the entire family, including the daughters, believed in superstitions as inferred from their recent social media posts. Police is trying to investigate the incident.