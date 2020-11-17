Lately, Twitter has been working on adding new warning labels to tweets which include disputed claims which are potentially untrue.

For example, this tweet by Trump after losing the US elections had a warning label that reads "multiple sources called this election differently."

This of course is a good and informative feature that Twitter is about to add to tweets that promote fake news. And, while desi Twitter doesn't have complaints about it, they definitely have some "funny and untrue claims" to share with us.

Here's one from my side: 2020 is the best year so far. 