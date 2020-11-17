Lately, Twitter has been working on adding new warning labels to tweets which include disputed claims which are potentially untrue.

For example, this tweet by Trump after losing the US elections had a warning label that reads "multiple sources called this election differently."

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

This of course is a good and informative feature that Twitter is about to add to tweets that promote fake news. And, while desi Twitter doesn't have complaints about it, they definitely have some "funny and untrue claims" to share with us.

I had only 3 drinks, I can still drive!



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 17, 2020

AND VEG BIRYANI IS INDIA'S NATIONAL FOOD! https://t.co/mMlo3HKdEQ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 16, 2020

modi: demonetisation was a huge success



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — pfizer soze (@floydimus) November 17, 2020

We have the best justice system in the entire world. 🇮🇳



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) November 17, 2020

Nitish Kumar won elections due to his government's good work for the people of Bihar.



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — INC Madantala🏹🕯️ (@INCMadantala) November 17, 2020

We have the best PM in the entire world. 🇮🇳



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Nsrao (@Nsrao_) November 17, 2020

Indian media is free and fair.



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/UMwwAgFZQZ — Md. Faiyaz Shams🇮🇳 (@faiyazshams033) November 17, 2020

Mr. Modi is the Prime Minister of the poor,and farmers .🇮🇳

Not Ambani or Adaani.

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/S0FRAQwNhU — Brahmanandam 🎯 (@Brahman32335480) November 17, 2020

And the best policemen are in UP. https://t.co/pVB7sAhyYb — Saksham (@sakshams32) November 17, 2020

We top the Global Press Free Index in the entire world 🇮🇳



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/CgYFSLmNDF — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) November 17, 2020

Amit Shah is the biggest follower of Non-violence.. https://t.co/ozb0rAtjEN — Saikata ..சைகதா சாட்டர்ஜி...‏‎‎ ‏‎‎‎‎‎سائکات چٹرجی (@saikata4u) November 17, 2020

Arnab Goswami is a journalist 😂



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — RED×SKULL (@skullxred) November 17, 2020

Rcb is the best team in ipl 🇮🇳



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/L3377AMH4X — karan. (@karanvishnagara) November 17, 2020

#Demonetisation is a HUGE SUCCESS



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 https://t.co/g39XHv0rHB — Aiyappa CG (@yaps9) November 17, 2020

“India is a democracy”



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Ashutosh Shankar (@idelhi_1991) November 17, 2020

Narendra Modi has a 56" chest. He can also shuck oxygen out of thin air with the help of turbines.



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/XNypb83N2x — Brian Passanha (@bspassanha) November 17, 2020

Indian economy will be 5 Trillion Dollars by 2025..



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/FXKCvKP5lr — Arnab गू-Swami 🏹 (@Gobhikaphool) November 17, 2020

Desh ke chowkidaar aur ambani ka ghar ka chauki daar alag hai



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — AmarAkbarAnthony INC Supporter ✋ (@manusmritihater) November 17, 2020

"Modi government is committed towards press freedom", says Amit Shah.



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) November 17, 2020

UP is safest sate for women.



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — WhatsApp University (@ianonymousta) November 17, 2020

We have the honest media in the entire world. 🇮🇳



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/AR3xCg3jDq — Sarcastic Imran 🏹 (@101018imran) November 17, 2020

We have most honest leaders in India https://t.co/6vf6WBROC1 — ਜੱਟ (@Mr__Jatt) November 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut loves Mumbai



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — PagalMan (@BeingIndian_01) November 17, 2020

Sadhguru is a yogi.



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — 🚩 (@_harish07) November 17, 2020

Modi and Barack Obama talk by doing "tu-tadak".



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — KURBAN (@kurbaan_) November 17, 2020

Here's one from my side: 2020 is the best year so far.