Lately, Twitter has been working on adding new warning labels to tweets which include disputed claims which are potentially untrue.
For example, this tweet by Trump after losing the US elections had a warning label that reads "multiple sources called this election differently."
I won the Election!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
This of course is a good and informative feature that Twitter is about to add to tweets that promote fake news. And, while desi Twitter doesn't have complaints about it, they definitely have some "funny and untrue claims" to share with us.
I had only 3 drinks, I can still drive!— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
AND VEG BIRYANI IS INDIA'S NATIONAL FOOD! https://t.co/mMlo3HKdEQ— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 16, 2020
modi: demonetisation was a huge success— pfizer soze (@floydimus) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
We have the best justice system in the entire world. 🇮🇳— Rofl Gandhi 2.0🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
Nitish Kumar won elections due to his government's good work for the people of Bihar.— INC Madantala🏹🕯️ (@INCMadantala) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
We have the best PM in the entire world. 🇮🇳— Nsrao (@Nsrao_) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
Indian media is free and fair.— Md. Faiyaz Shams🇮🇳 (@faiyazshams033) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/UMwwAgFZQZ
Mr. Modi is the Prime Minister of the poor,and farmers .🇮🇳— Brahmanandam 🎯 (@Brahman32335480) November 17, 2020
Not Ambani or Adaani.
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/S0FRAQwNhU
And the best policemen are in UP. https://t.co/pVB7sAhyYb— Saksham (@sakshams32) November 17, 2020
We top the Global Press Free Index in the entire world 🇮🇳— Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/CgYFSLmNDF
Amit Shah is the biggest follower of Non-violence.. https://t.co/ozb0rAtjEN— Saikata ..சைகதா சாட்டர்ஜி... سائکات چٹرجی (@saikata4u) November 17, 2020
Arnab Goswami is a journalist 😂— RED×SKULL (@skullxred) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
Rcb is the best team in ipl 🇮🇳— karan. (@karanvishnagara) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/L3377AMH4X
#Demonetisation is a HUGE SUCCESS— Aiyappa CG (@yaps9) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 https://t.co/g39XHv0rHB
“India is a democracy”— Ashutosh Shankar (@idelhi_1991) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
Narendra Modi has a 56" chest. He can also shuck oxygen out of thin air with the help of turbines.— Brian Passanha (@bspassanha) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/XNypb83N2x
Indian economy will be 5 Trillion Dollars by 2025..— Arnab गू-Swami 🏹 (@Gobhikaphool) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/FXKCvKP5lr
Desh ke chowkidaar aur ambani ka ghar ka chauki daar alag hai— AmarAkbarAnthony INC Supporter ✋ (@manusmritihater) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
"Modi government is committed towards press freedom", says Amit Shah.— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
UP is safest sate for women.— WhatsApp University (@ianonymousta) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
We have the honest media in the entire world. 🇮🇳— Sarcastic Imran 🏹 (@101018imran) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/AR3xCg3jDq
We have most honest leaders in India https://t.co/6vf6WBROC1— ਜੱਟ (@Mr__Jatt) November 17, 2020
Kangana Ranaut loves Mumbai— PagalMan (@BeingIndian_01) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
Sadhguru is a yogi.— 🚩 (@_harish07) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
Modi and Barack Obama talk by doing "tu-tadak".— KURBAN (@kurbaan_) November 17, 2020
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱
Here's one from my side: 2020 is the best year so far.